Janet Barber Benton, 76, passed away on Friday, October 8, 2021.

Janet was born on Nov. 2, 1944 in Elizabeth, New Jersey. She grew up in Bay Head, NJ and Haddonfield, NJ. Later she moved to Florida and fell in love with Willard Russell Benton. They later married June 30, 1966 and had two sons.

Janet was a loving wife, mother, grandma, great gram and friend. She will be remembered most for her fun spirit, thoughtfulness, determination and creativity. She always put the ones she loved first.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Marion Barber; her brother, Robert “Buzz” Barber 2nd; and her husband, Willard Benton. She is survived by her sons; Christopher and Peter, grandchildren; Caitlyn and Cameron, great grandchildren; Liam, Caleb and Bradley.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday 10/15 at Gentry Morrison Southside Funeral Home, 1727 Bartow Rd. Lakeland, FL 33801. A celebration of her life will be held at her home address after the service. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.