Jane Norwood Haines Merta, 98

On Saturday, December 4, 2021, Jane Norwood Haines Merta quietly passed away at 98 years of age. She passed away at home with family and loved ones by her side.

Jane was born and raised in the community of Richland, Indiana. Jane married Ferd Merta, and they began to raise their family of 5 children in Evansville until they moved and made Lakeland, FL their home in the 1950’s. Jane was an active member of the Lakeland community. Many of the Kathleen Senior High School community will remember her as a valued pillar of the KHS faculty and staff for 30 years. She was a proud member of the First United Methodist Church, where she worshipped and found fellowship for more than 60 years.

Jane is survived by her loving daughters: Deborah Bowen (Calvin), Rebecca Estep (Robert), and Barbara Merta; her grandchildren, Melissa Simmons (Thomas), Jane Colalillo (Thomas), Mark Elkins, and Sadie Cunningham; her great grandchildren, Alexander Simmons, Madeleine Simmons, Sam Elkins, David Colalillo, and Michael Colalillo. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ferd Merta and children David and Martha Merta.

Jane will be forever remembered for her generosity, strength, and genuine love for her fellow brothers and sisters in life. Jane had the talent for sharing her Faith by making each person she met feel loved, valued, and accepted. Her legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone she interacted with.

We would love for you to share your stories of remembrance on Facebook. (https://www.facebook.com/JaneMertaMemorial).





Memorial services will be held on January 7th 2022 at 11 a.m. in the Chapel at First United Methodist church, 72 Lake Morton Drive, Lakeland, Florida. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.