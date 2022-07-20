James Stewart Hays, 68, passed away on Sunday, July 17, 2022 in Lakeland.

He is preceded in death by parents John and Bertha (Myers) Hays, half brother James Hayes, and infant sister Patricia.

He is survived by sisters Edna (Lyndon) Pendleton of Lincolnville, ME and Gloria (Marvin) Erb of Lakeland, FL. He is also survived by nephew Mitchell Pendleton; Nieces Tisha Pendleton and Melissa Hurd; Great Nieces Amanda and Josi; Great Nephews CJ and Owen; Great Great Nieces Penelope and Charlotte; and numerous other family members and friends.

Graveside service will be on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at 9 a.m. at Mt. Tabor Cemetery in Lakeland. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.