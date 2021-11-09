James Melvin Curvin, 82

James Melvin Curvin was born on November 19, 1938. He passed away on November 7, 2021 at the age of 82.

He is survived by his wife of over 50 years, Gloria Osborne and his children Tracy Curvin, Pam Sullivan, Peggy Agiesta and Patty Ellman. He is preceded in death by his father Samual Curvin, mother, Maggie Jennings and children Alan Strong and Randy Strong. He leaves behind his brothers and sisters, Francis Sharpton, Bernice Ayers, Lamar Curvin (Kathleen), Larry Curvin (Joyce), Julia Heathcock (Doug), Thara Gentry (Robby), Vicki Morgan (Bill) and Sam Curvin (Janice). Mel also leaves behind 11 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.

Mel was an avid hunter, fisherman and proud business owner. He spent some time in the military reserves and also raced stock cars.

He was known as SkiKatWhizzer in the CB Radio Community and talked to people all across the world. He inspired a love of camping and the outdoors into all his children and grandchildren. He loved his family fiercely and will be missed beyond measure.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 13th at 9 a.m. with a memorial service following at 10 a.m. at Gentry Morrison Funeral Home, 1727 Bartow Road, Lakeland, Florida. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.