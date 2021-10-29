James Carroll VanHorn, 89

James Carroll VanHorn passed away peacefully in his sleep on October 24, 2021. He was born in Lansing, Michigan, to Carroll Henry VanHorn and Margaret Elsie Clark, but spent most of his life in Lakeland, Florida. Jim and Beverly Ann were married for 59 years until she passed in 2016.

Jim was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and a skilled electrician who traveled around the country to lend his talents to various projects. One of the projects he was very proud of was the Journey to Imagination ride with Figment at EPCOT.

James Carroll is preceded in death by his wife Beverly Ann on January 30, 2016, and his son Joseph Frank on October 13, 2021, and is survived by five of his six children: Sherry Nulph, Jimmy VanHorn (Kathy), Jeff VanHorn, Sallie Virbick (Mark), and John VanHorn (Deneen); twelve grandchildren: Heather Watkins (John), Christie Munchel (Mike), Shannon Serventi (Gary), Lora Shipley (Kevin), Jamie VanHorn, Heather Morales (Kenny), Ashlie Donaldson (Andrew), Amanda Batey (Brian), Olivia Campbell, Kyle VanHorn, Erika Zimmerman, Kalli Torres; twelve great-grandchildren; and sister Mary Anne Fender of Texas.

Services are scheduled at Heartwood Preserve Conservation Cemetery on Friday, October 29, 2021. Condolences may be sent to the family at Heath Funeral Chapel.