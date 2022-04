James Boyd Stafford, 64

James Boyd Stafford, Age 64, passed away on April 17, 2022, in Lakeland, FL. James was born on January 29, 1958, in Baton Rouge, LA. James was an avid Star Trek lover, an Invicta watch collector and Bourbon connoisseur. James was a family man and loved his family and adored his grandchildren.

James is survived by partner of 8 years, Lisa; children, Crystal, Samuel, Hayley, April, and Andrew; 11 grandchildren; 3 sisters, Linda, Julia and Roxann; best friend, James Bailey “Junior”; and many other loving family and friends

