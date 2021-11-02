James Alexander Crouse, 43, died Tuesday, October 12, 2021. He was born November 30, 1977, in Gainesville, FL. He moved to Lakeland with his family in 1990.

He lived in Lakeland and worked in the pool business for over 25 years. Jimmy, as his family and friends called him, loved History, Science, Literature, and Music. He loved being outdoors; camping, fishing, and traveling. Jimmy loved reading and reciting his favorite poems and stories and he enjoyed learning new things. He loved his family unconditionally, especially his son. He was very proud of his heritage and where he came from. He was very persistent in all his endeavors. He respected the hustle. Jimmy was loved and will truly be missed by all who really knew him. He is preceded in death by his parents, George Carroll Crouse and Connie Beck Hood and his brother, George Robert “Robbie” Crouse.

Jimmy is survived by his son, James Ryan Crouse; his sister, Mindy Crouse Pratt (Todd); his two nephews, Jayden & Tarrence and his niece, Tiara.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 4 p.m. on November 13, 2021 at Highland Park Church, 4777 Lakeland Highlands Road, Lakeland, FL 33813. Condolences may be sent to the family at Central Florida Funeral Chapel.