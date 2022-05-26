Jacquelyn Sales Williams, 89, of Lakeland, went to be with the Lord on May 15, 2022. Born on November 12, 1932. She moved from New York to Lakeland after marrying Sumner Williams.

Preceded in death by her husband, daughter-in-law, Leigh Ann Williams, and granddaughter, Katrina Moller.

She is survived by her 5 children, Mark Williams, Lee Ann (Steve) Garvie, Debbie (Tommy) Moller, Roxanne (Bruce) Houser, and Luke Williams, 9 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren.

She was a great mother, entrepreneur, and gave to many charities.

You will be greatly missed. We love you so, but we know it’s time to let you go. You’ve taken care of your family and kept us together. We will meet again in Heaven. We love you always.





A funeral mass will be held on Monday, May 23, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Condolences may be sent to the family at Heath Funeral Chapel.