Jackie Thrift Cotellis, 69

Jackie Thrift Cotellis, age 69, passed away on Monday, January 31, 2022, in Lakeland after a long battle with multiple sclerosis.

Jackie was born on June 18, 1952, in Jacksonville, Florida. She graduated from Terry Park High School in Jacksonville in 1970 and attended Jacksonville University. She worked at Prudential Insurance, Florida National Bank, and Penn Mutual Insurance in Jacksonville.

Jackie met her future husband, George Cotellis in August 1970 at a disco/restaurant called “Some Place Else” located on the St. Johns River in Jacksonville. They married on April 15, 1972.

Jackie and her husband and their two children moved to Lakeland in 1987 where she was a housewife and mother. She loved her children, grandchildren and her great-granddaughter and was fortunate to have them living nearby. She loved to go to Anna Maria Island and had a passion for elephants.

Jackie is survived by her husband, George Cotellis, daughters Erin Cotellis (Lakeland) and Carrie Cotellis (Lakeland), grandson Austin Cotellis (Gainesville), granddaughter Remi Lawson (Winter Haven), and great-granddaughter Malahni Segura (Winter Haven)





Private services will be held Monday, February 7, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Heath Funeral Chapel, 328 South Ingraham Ave., Lakeland, FL 33801. Condolences may be sent to the family at Heath Funeral Chapel.