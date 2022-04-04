Jack Ferrell Jefferson, 82

A lifelong native of Lakeland, Jack Ferrell Jefferson was born October 31, 1939, the son of Joe and Adelma Jefferson. Jack lived in the house in which he was born on Nevada Road for 82 years. He was predeceased by his parents and long-time family caregivers Eva and Jack Robinson, who helped raise him and his three sisters after the premature death of his parents.

Jack attended Admiral Farragut Academy, Florida Military Academy, and Marian Military Institute. He was a Boatswain’s Mate in the Navy and was honorably discharged early to return home to help take care of his sisters. He was the President of Jefferson Bishop Insurance which merged to form Jefferson Allsop Insurance, which he ran for years before retiring.

Jack was married to Susan Clayton Jefferson on July 15, 1967. They were blessed with two children Joseph Clayton Jefferson and Julie Ann Jefferson. He is survived by Susie, his sisters, Joann Jefferson Allen and Ralph Allen, Adelma Ansley Kilgore, and “Penny” Penelope Jefferson Stephens. His two children Joseph Clayton Jefferson-children Riley Colleen Jefferson and Reagan Ferrell Jefferson; and Julie Ann and children Clayton Daniel Wilkinson and Sarah Caroline Sheck.

An avid sportsman and outdoorsman, Jack loved to hunt, fish, navigate the waters of Chokoloskee, golf, and cheer for Alabama. He ran Lake Hollingsworth in the days prior to the current walking path. He was a charter member of Lone Palm Golf Club and was nicknamed Mr. Golf by his buddies. He was a steadfast family man who loved his kids, grandkids and his faithful Lab Ricky. Those who knew him well enjoyed his stories of Lakeland in the old days; of riding horses on Nevada Road and Jefferson grove, swimming in Lake Hollingsworth when the sand bottom was visible, and getting in trouble with his best friend Shamus Kane.

Go rest high on that mountain. Jack, you’re work on earth is done. Go to heaven a shoutin,’ love for the father and the son.





The family is deeply grateful to the caregivers from Alice’s Angels for their love and attention.

There will be celebration of his life at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at First United Methodist Church, 72 Lake Morton Drive, Lakeland. Condolences may be sent to the family at Heath Funeral Chapel.