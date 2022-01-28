Inell M. Thomas, 79 of Lakeland passed away January 14, 2022.

Born in Quincy, Florida, she was the daughter of the late Elijah and Dovie McCray.

Her survivors include her husband of 60 years, Leonard Thomas, Jr; children, Sylvia L. Parham, Anthony C. Thomas (Edna), Anita D. Thomas, Lenora P. Parker (Sims); siblings, Nathan McCray (Irene), Leroy McCray (Argina), Armentra McMillion, Leslie Jackson (Clarence), Lillie Murray, Ethel Marshall (Carl); eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Inell was a member of Mt Moriah Missionary Baptist Church in Plant City for 48 years and was a school bus driver for over 30 years. She loved to fish and hang out with her kids every Friday night.

The family are planning a memorial service and will announce the date, time and location soon. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.



