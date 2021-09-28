Our beloved Indra Basdeo, 62, of Lakeland, Florida left us to go be with THE LORD JESUS CHRIST on Sunday, September 26, 2021.

She will be dearly missed. She will be forever in our hearts.

Indra was born to her mother, Mangri Sookram, and her father, Jaipaul Sookram, at 222 Success Housing Scheme, East Coast Demerara, Guyana in the presence of her two grandmothers. She was one of eleven children, 3 brothers and 8 sisters.

Indra is survived by her husband Allan Basdeo, 72, with whom she was married for 47 years. Her daughters are Alicia Sobha and Allana Sobha and her sons are Andre Basdeo and Andrew Basdeo. Indra is mother-in-law to Ravi Sobha, David Sobha, Devica Basdeo, and Molly Basdeo. Her grandchildren are Richard Sobha, Rabecca Sobha, Anthony Basdeo, Domonique Sobha, Sarah Sobha, Angelina Basdeo, Christian Sobha, and Amisha Sobha. Her great-grandchildren are Nathaniel Sobha and Thalia Sobha.

Viewing will be held at the Basdeo residence, 1623 King Ave., Lakeland, Florida 33803 on Saturday, October 2, 2021, beginning at 10 a.m. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. and then a funeral procession to Oak Hill Burial Park, 4620 US 98 S, Lakeland, FL 33812.





To send flowers or arrangements: 1623 King Ave, Lakeland, Florida 33803.

To join via a Join Zoom Meeting:

Time: Oct 2, 2021, 09:30 A.M. Eastern Time (US and Canada)

https://us05web.zoom.us/j/7938233008?pwd=YzROMC82eDAvUkVhSVl2ZVRURmFDUT09

Meeting ID: 793 823 3008

Passcode: basdeo

Condolences may be sent to the family at Heath Funeral Chapel.