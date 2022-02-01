Ignited Church Plans to Sell Its Large Home on U.S. 98 North

The 43,000-square-foot building on U.S. 98 that has housed Ignited Church for 17 years is under contract for sale, according to Steven Strader, the church’s pastor. The prospective buyer is a national home builder that wants to convert it to a trade school and office, he told The Ledger without naming the buyer. The church is “full speed ahead,” he said, holding services online and in Iglecia Adoración y Gloria farther south on U.S. 98.