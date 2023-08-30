As a storm approaches Central Florida, check LkldNow’s home page for updates about closings of schools and other institutions, shelter and sandbag locations, and other local preparations. In the aftermath of the storm, we will post updates about power outages, damage, reopenings, assistance efforts and more.
The city of Lakeland has accelerated its effort to collect tree limbs and other debris piled up in yards following Hurricane Ian. Starting today, trucks from a private trash hauler are beginning a series of debris-collection sweeps estimated to take two to four weeks to complete. The private contractor hired by the city is supplying…
Out-of-state bucket trucks and pickups lined Cambridge Avenue on Monday afternoon as workers continued restoring power to Lakeland Electric customers. “We’ve fixed broken poles, reinstalled poles, picked up wire,” said Daniel Landrie, a lineman with LineTec Services of Lafayette, La. “Made people happy, made some people mad because we’re blocking their streets, but that’s the…
Tuesday is shaping up to be a big day in Polk County. It’s the day that students are scheduled to report back to public schools throughout the county after they closed last Tuesday as Hurricane Ian approached, according to a news release. In addition, Lakeland Electric says power should be restored to all of its…
Here are updates on where things stand in Lakeland in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Since many readers still don’t have Internet and are relying on spotty cell service, we are keeping it text-only and will share to all who have signed up for our email newsletters. Ian steered farther east of Lakeland than expected,…
