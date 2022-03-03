Howard Barrett Marshall, 77, passed away on February 25, 2022. Howard was born December 11, 1944 in Winter Haven, Florida. Howard graduated from Lakeland High School, class of 1962. He earned a bachelors and masters degree from the University of Florida in engineering. He later earned a masters degree in accounting from the University of Texas Arlington.

Howard worked for a number of engineering firms, having as his projects simulators for the C130, Vertical Take Off and Landing aircraft as well as the simulator for the space shuttle. After retiring from engineering he began a teaching career at Polk State College Collegiate High School.

Howard water skied with his siblings at a young age -they were dubbed the Aqua Brats. Howard skied competitively, usually placing well. He skied at the New York World’s Fair. Howard made sure his children, nieces and nephews learned to water ski.

In recent years Howard was an avid tennis player. He also took every opportunity to show his skills on the dance floor.

Howard was predeceased by his parents Robert D.and Mary Louise Marshall; his brother, Robert D. Marshall, Jr.; his nephew, Robert D. Marshall, III. Howard is survived by his son Jon (Julie); daughter, Courtney; Grandson Zach Buster; granddaughter, Amanda Buster all of Virginia; brother David Marshall(Ann) of Lakeland, FL; sisters Barbara Baumer (Fred), South Bend, IN and Mary Kay May of Tallahassee, FL; as well as several nieces and nephews.





Memorial Service will be Tuesday, March 8th at 11 a.m. at the Chapel at First Presbyterian Church, Lakeland. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.