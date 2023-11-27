featured
Polk County Teacher of the Year Inspires Through Fun And Love
Padgett Elementary’s Beth Ashmore is a veteran teacher who wants to ignite a spark in her students.
Pilot Makes Emergency Landing in Field Shortly After Leaving Lakeland Linder Airport
Two passengers emerged unscathed after the single-engine Cessna Skyhawk touched down in a north Lakeland pasture.
Lakeland Man Who ‘Shot in the Air’ While Driving Charged With 4 Counts of Attempted Murder
Suspect said he ‘didn’t know why’ he fired five or six rounds in the direction of three sheriff’s deputies and another person at 1:45 a.m.
RP Funding Center Gets a New Director
Cindy Collins is coming from Huntington, West Virginia, and brings knowledge about finding a venue’s niche.
Keep Up With Lakeland
Each Thursday, we’ll send you the latest news, including a preview of weekend events
Lakeland Linder Airport Soars to New Heights, But Not Everyone Is On Board
The formerly sleepy airport has evolved into a high-tech hub. Airport officials are pursuing commercial passenger service next.
Detroit Tigers Plan to Build $33 Million Dorm and Stay in Lakeland Until 2044
The City Commission approved a proposal to issue bonds on behalf of the Tigers for the new dormitory, cafeteria and rec hall.
Teachers’ Raises Will Arrive Before Christmas
The payroll department is working overtime to ensure salary increases are included in paychecks, which have been moved up one week.
Polk County Teachers Frustrated As Raises Are Slow In Arriving
At least one district official said raises would be in their November paycheck. But they will actually be distributed in December.
Franklin Hosting ‘Vet Fest’ on Saturday to Help Veterans Access Benefits
Event will be a one-stop shop to help veterans with health benefits, toxic exposure screenings, claims assistance and other services.
LkldNow:
Always free.
Community supported.
Please join your neighbors who support LkldNow’s mission to provide independent journalism that connects Lakeland residents with their community and fosters civic engagement. Cancel anytime.