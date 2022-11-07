public safety
Sammy Taylor Named Lakeland Police Chief
The assistant police chief’s promotion takes effect Dec. 1 upon the retirement of Chief Ruben Garcia.
voter guide 2022: research candidates before you vote
Voting: When, Where, How
Sample ballot, early voting, find your polling place
Polk County Commission
Martha Santiago vs. Markeishia L. Smith
Polk School Board
Runoff: Lisa Miller vs. Jill Sessions
Polk County Judge
Runoff: John Flynn vs. Ruth Moracen Knight
Florida Senate
Colleen Burton vs. Deysel Dokur and Ben Albritton vs. Christopher Proia
Statewide Races
Governor, U.S. Senate, and Florida Cabinet races
U.S. House
Laurel Lee vs. Alan Cohn and Scott Franklin vs. Keith R. Hayden Jr.
Florida Children’s Museum Opens This Weekend
The museum, previously called Explorations V, has moved to a much larger space at Bonnet Springs Park.
School District Vying For Mental Health Grant
Polk County Public Schools are applying for a grant that will help hire more school psychologists and counselors.
Note From Our Publisher: We Have Launched a Redesigned Website
Today, LkldNow launches a technology upgrade and total redesign of our website, LkldNow.com.
local government
Phillip Walker Looks Back on a Dozen Years as a City Commissioner
Next month, for the first time in nearly 13 years, Phillip Walker will not be an official public servant.
Environmentalists Have Long-Range Hopes for Preserving Fragile Land
Polk County voters will decide on Nov. 8 whether to extend the ad valorem tax that has allowed the county to buy environmentally sensitive lands, such as Circle B Bar Reserve.
Photo Gallery: 42nd Annual Swan Roundup in Lakeland
City parks crew members captured 73 swans on Lake Morton and prepared them for their annual physical checkups.
CURATED LAKELAND NEWS
- Video: Wildlife rebounds amid downed trees at reopened Circle B Bar Reserve | Michelle Siefken Photography
- Cancer diagnosis impacts David Bunch, host of tonight’s American Cancer Society fundraiser | News Channel 8
- Video: Kids enjoy Florida Children’s Museum on opening day | Fox 13 News
- Lakeland ranked 14th best place in the nation to retire | U.S. News
- Motorcyclists escort Buffalo Soldiers monument to Lakeland for its Veterans Day debut | NBC News
- Circle B Bar Reserve re-opens, though some paths remain wet after Hurricane Ian’s flooding | The Ledger
- 28 Lake Morton swans were sold to reduce overpopulation | Fox 13 News
neighborhoods
City Approves 2 Apartment Complexes; Lakeland Electric General Manager Named
The Lakeland City Commission approved two new apartment complexes, and the city manager announced that Mike Beckham is the new general manager of Lakeland Electric.
Lakeland Electric Updates City Commission on Storm Outages
Lakeland Electric Assistant General Manager Joey Curry gave city commissioners an update on the city-owned utility’s performance during and after Hurricane Ian.
Lakeland Smart Growth Forum Addresses Housing Needs, Infrastructure
About 100 people attended a Smart Growth Summit to discuss Lakeland’s increasing population and ways to handle it in the future.
