environment
Environmentalists Have Long-Range Hopes for Preserving Fragile Land
Polk County voters will decide on Nov. 8 whether to extend the ad valorem tax that has allowed the county to buy environmentally sensitive lands, such as Circle B Bar Reserve.
New Schools, Renovations Planned in Next Decade
A new elementary school is slated to be completed in south Lakeland by 2029 and at least four other schools and/or additions would be completed by 2031.
Phillip Walker Looks Back on a Dozen Years as a City Commissioner
Next month, for the first time in nearly 13 years, Phillip Walker will not be an official public servant.
Lakeland Police’s K-9 Team Nabs Several National Honors
LPD’s K-9 team took top Patrol Dog Team honors in the four-person department team category at a national competition.
local government
Photo Gallery: 42nd Annual Swan Roundup in Lakeland
City parks crew members captured 73 swans on Lake Morton and prepared them for their annual physical checkups.
Video: 42nd Annual Swan Roundup
The city of Lakeland held its 42nd annual swan roundup Tuesday morning starting at dawn. City workers gathered the swans, descended from Queen Elizabeth II’s birds, to give them their annual health checkup.
City Approves 2 Apartment Complexes; Lakeland Electric General Manager Named
The Lakeland City Commission approved two new apartment complexes, and the city manager announced that Mike Beckham is the new general manager of Lakeland Electric.
voter guide
Voting: When, Where, How
Sample ballot, early voting, find your polling place
Polk County Commission
Martha Santiago vs. Markeishia L. Smith
Polk School Board
Runoff: Lisa Miller vs. Jill Sessions
Polk County Judge
Runoff: John Flynn vs. Ruth Moracen Knight
Florida Senate
Colleen Burton vs. Deysel Dokur and Ben Albritton vs. Christopher Proia
Statewide Races
Governor, U.S. Senate, and Florida Cabinet races
U.S. House
Laurel Lee vs. Alan Cohn and Scott Franklin vs. Keith R. Hayden Jr.
neighborhoods
Lakeland Electric Updates City Commission on Storm Outages
Lakeland Electric Assistant General Manager Joey Curry gave city commissioners an update on the city-owned utility’s performance during and after Hurricane Ian.
Lakeland Smart Growth Forum Addresses Housing Needs, Infrastructure
About 100 people attended a Smart Growth Summit to discuss Lakeland’s increasing population and ways to handle it in the future.
Construction Starts on Apartment Complex Off Old Tampa Highway
A Brooklyn apartment developer has chosen a site off Old Tampa Highway, drawn by increased demand for housing for workers at nearby warehouses and transport centers.
