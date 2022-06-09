Hilda Diane Walters, 68

Hilda Diane Walters passed away June 3, 2022.

She was born on February 2, 1954 in Orlando, FL to Robert and Virginia Herrington. She is survived by her husband of 50 years Jim Walters and three children, Candy Gordon (Clint), Jimmy Walters (Michelle), Kathy Singler (Ron) and eight grandchildren Megan, Maverick, and Montana Gordon, Cole and Isabella Singler, and Teak, Hutton and Rylan Walters.

Services will be held at Heath Funeral Chapel on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Visitation begins at 9 a.m. with a Service following at 10 a.m. Condolences may be sent to the family at Heath Funeral Chapel.