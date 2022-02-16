Henry W Foster, 95

Henry W Foster went to be with the Lord on February 11, 2022.

He was born 95 years ago in Georgia to Arthur and Peggy Foster. He moved to Lakeland in 1942. Henry was a US Navy Veteran serving as weapons firing control officer on the US Destroyer, USS Powers in the Mediterranean and Atlantic Theater. After serving, he went to be employed at All American Grocery which became Publix Super Market. In 1954, he joined the Lakeland Police Department and he retired in 1974 as a Lieutenant. In 1976, he began working for LRMC in the Histology Department from which he retired from on his 75th birthday. Henry loved growing his garden, visiting with family in GA and being with his children and grandchildren.

Henry was a Baptist, he was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Genevieve Foster; sibling, A Patrick Foster, Anne Shuman and Jane O’Leary. He is survived by wife of 60 years, Barbara Foster; children, Henry Foster (Malaine), Ken Foster, Gail Mills (Terry) and Jean Margotta (Timothy); sister, Miriam and brother, Alfred; five grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

Graveside service will be on February 16, 2022 at Oak Hill Burial Park at 11 a.m. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.