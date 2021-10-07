Helen L. Watson (63) passed away on October 3, 2021.

She was born on October 10, 1957 to the late Ottis Harris and late Helen P. Harris. Helen is preceded in death by her husband Rex Watson Sr, brother Ricky Harris and aunts Lou and Bert. Helen is survived by her 3 sons Rex Jr, Mathew and Kenny Watson. 2 brothers Paul and Lee Harris. 4 grandchildren Shelby Watson, Logan Watson, Garrett Watson and Michael Fields, aunt Shirley Watson. Several nieces, nephews and cousins.

There are no services planned at this time. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.