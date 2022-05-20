Hearing Officer: Lakeland Fire Department Unfairly Retaliated Against Union President
Lakeland Fire Department administrators unfairly retaliated against the president of an employee union, a hearing examiner for the Florida Public Employees Relations Commission ruled Thursday. The city was ordered to rescind a reprimand to the union president and transfer two lieutenants to their previous stations, The Ledger reports. The city has 15 days to file any objections and is reviewing the 44-page order before deciding next steps. | Hearing officer’s order