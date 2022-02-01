Gwendolyn Black, 73, of Lakeland passed away January 25, 2022.

Born in West Palm Beach, Florida, she was the daughter of the late Park and Leah Keen. She was also preceded in death by a grandson, Camdyn Black; siblings, Marilyn Williams and Buddy Herndon.

Her survivors include her former husband, Richard Black; children, Christy Boyett (Bobby), Richie Black (Miranda); siblings, Myrna Harrell, Jerry Keen; grandchildren, Brittany, Nic, Taylor, Jayden, Ally; great grandchildren, Sky, Keegan, Maverick, Kollin, Zoey, Zayne, Finn.

Gwen was a receptionist for many years in Real Estate.

The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m. on Friday, February 4, 2022, at Gentry Morrison Serenity Gardens Chapel, with service to follow at 1 p.m. She will be interred in Mt Tabor Cemetery with her parents. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.