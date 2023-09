Your name As it will appear on the ballot

Age

Occupation

Education

Brief biography Maximum 725 characters. It's not necessary to mention your civic involvement here. There's another field for that farther down.

Campaign website

Facebook

X (formerly Twitter)

Instagram

YouTube

Other social media

YouTube

Campaign slogan

Civic involvement List organizations, leadership positions, and the role you played in other civic initiatives. Maximum 700 characters

Endorsements List endorsements from organizations or elected officials. LkldNow will add more endorsements we learn about during the campaign. Feel free to email us when you learn of new endorsements

Questions

For LkldNow's Internal Use

Email (Required) Best email for our newsroom to contact you. Enter Email Confirm Email