A true Patriot Glenn H Carpenter, 87 went to be with our Lord on President’s Day, February 21, 2022 after an extended illness.

He was the son of Miles H and Marguerite Royer Carpenter of Bartow FL. He was born on October 27,1935. Glenn was a graduate of Summerlin High School in Bartow and attended the University of Florida.

Glenn was a veteran of the US Marine Corps and served as a Drill Sargent at Parris Island, SC. He was a General Contractor in Lakeland, FL and built custom homes and commercial properties throughout Central Florida. Glenn loved all outdoor sports, was an avid fisherman and spent many days fishing in Englewood, FL.

Glenn particularly enjoyed the University of Florida Gators. Glenn’s church family was very important to him. He was a longtime member of Southside Baptist Church in Lakeland for over 45 years.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years Gail A Carpenter of Lakeland FL and his sister Caren Sloan of Bartow FL, Son Hal Carpenter (Debbie), Grandchildren Miles Carpenter, Kyle Carpenter and Erin Shaw of Jasper GA , 8 Great Grandchildren, Daughter Laura Stubblefield, Grandchildren Sydney, Abby and Ginny Stubblefield of Franklin TN.

Services will be held at Southside Baptist Church on Saturday February 26, 2022. Visitation is at 10 a.m. and Formal Service at 11 a.m. Dr. Bill McCabe will be officiating. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.