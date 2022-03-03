Glenda Fontaine, 71, of Lakeland passed away on February 27, 2022.

Glenda was born on January 27, 1951 in Avon Park, Florida. Glenda was a homemaker. She liked sewing and loved the holidays with the family and shopping. She enjoyed watching her son Chris,

participate in auto racing and daughter, Julie competing in equestrian events with hunter jumpers. Glenda will be remembered for the kind and extremely generous person she was.

Glenda was an active member at South Florida Ave Church of Christ. Glenda was predeceased by her first husband Denis Fontaine. She was survived by her husband, Stephen Beebe; Son, Christopher

Fontaine; Daughter, Julie Fontaine; brother, Jeff Childers.

A visitation will be held Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Gentry Morrison Southside Chapel at 2:30 p.m. A service will follow at 3 p.m. Glenda will be laid to rest at Oak Hill Burial Park following the service. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.