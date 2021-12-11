Glen James McCord, 49

Glen James McCord was a life-long resident of Polk County and resided in Lakeland, Florida. He was born in St. Petersburg, Florida on July 28th 1972, and was preceded in death by his parents, Cheryl Ann McCord and

Terry Lee McCord Sr.

Glen worked for Alderman Plumbing and truly excelled in his profession. His work ethics, dedication and passion were evident to everyone who worked or came into contact with him.

Glen was a true Floridian who loved going to the beach, fishing, and hanging out with family and friends. He had a heart of gold and would do anything for anyone, a truly caring and devoted person. Glen was always on

the move and sometimes it was hard to find out what he was doing as he was always multi-tasking, just truly enjoying life. He was a great friend and family member, one you could always count on. A special individual who

touched so many in his lifetime, most everyone who knows Glen has an entertaining story to share.

Glen is preceded in death by his nephew, Dakota Paul. He is survived by

Brother: Terry Lee McCord, Jr., Plant City, Florida

Ruthie Bucannon, Plant City, Florida

Sister: Pamela Ann McCord, Lakeland, Florida





Cousin: Randy Brooker, Lakeland, Florida

Cousin: Constance Prince-Brooker, Lakeland, Florida

Cousin: Jordan Cheyene Prince

Niece: Mary Megan McCord

Nephew: Dusty Lee McCord

Niece: Kaylee McCord

Cousin: Savannah Faye Brooker

Cousin: Boone Lee Baxter

Special family friends: Clee Combee and Matt Gore

Glen, you were called upon to look down on us way too early in life. We are all so very fortunate to have such a caring angel watching out for us.

A funeral service will be Wednesday December 15th at 10 a.m. at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home, Serenity Gardens Chapel 3350 Mall Hill Rd. Interment to immediately follow at Serenity Gardens. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.