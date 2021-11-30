Geraldine Adams, 84

Geraldine Adams, age 84, was born in Center Hill, Florida, in 1936. She went to be with the Lord on Friday, November 26, 2021.

Geraldine grew up in Lakeland, Florida where she met and married James Allen Adams on May 31, 1952. They were married for 69 years. Geraldine was one 3 children, she was preceded in death by brother, Perry Weatherford and sister, Lucille Moses. She worked part time in the Publix Bakery for over 20 years. She was a life-long member of Gapway Baptist Church.

Geraldine is survived by her son, Dennis Adams (Haines City, FL); two daughters, Diane Jackson (Decatur, AL) and Pam Benton (Lakeland, FL). She has three grandchildren, Clint Adams, Stacey Satterfield and Jennifer Echelbarger; three great grandchildren, Braelyn, Alana and Madison.

There are no services planned at this time. Condolences may be sent to the family at Central Florida Funeral Chapel.