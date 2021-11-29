Gerald W. James, Sr, 78

Mr. Gerald W. James, Sr. passed away on Sunday November 28th, 2021. He was 78.

He was born in Stonega, VA and moved to Lakeland from Clarksburg, MD in 1991. Gerald retired as a printer from the Montgomery County Board of Education in MD. After moving to Lakeland, he began working in the Records Dept. for the City of Lakeland.

Gerald is survived by his wife, Lois; sons, Gerald W. James, Jr., Todd A. James; sister, Carol Wells; 4 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.

Visitation will be Thursday, December 2nd, 2021 from 1 to 2 p.m. with services at 2 p.m. at Serenity Gardens – Chapel In The Gardens (3350 Mall Hill Drive Lakeland, FL 33810). Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.