Gerald “Jerry” Nicholas Brown, 90

Gerald “Jerry” Nicholas Brown, of Lakeland, had his heavenly homecoming on July 10, 2022.

Mr. Brown was born on June 16, 1932, in Volo, Illinois and graduated from Grant High School. After high school he served in the Navy aboard the Howard W. Gilmore. He moved to Lakeland in 1957, graduated from Florida Southern College and enjoyed a 34-year career at Lakeland Electric, retiring as Chief Electrical Engineer. He was an active member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church for over 60 years, volunteering in the office, serving as a reader, delivering communion to those homebound, and serving in the Bereavement Ministry.

He was predeceased by his parents, Mathias and Catherine Brown; his sisters, Rita and Helen; stepson, Mark Bertok; and his wife of 48 years, Geraldine. He is survived by his wife, Elaine; sons, Gary (Consuelo) and Larry (Sheryl); grandchildren, Jenna (Ashton) Dalfino, Guillermo (Lina) Robayo, Paola (Al) Rumbos; great grandson, Samuel Robayo; brother, Don (Lillian); many nieces, nephews, friends, stepsons, Steve (Rosemary) Bertok, and Dan (Sharon) Bertok; stepdaughter, Kelly (Rob) Lang; and 7 step grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Oak Hill Burial Park, with Father Andrew Mallick, officiating. Condolences may be sent to the family at Heath Funeral Chapel.