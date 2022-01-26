George Stanley McDonald, 76

George Stanley McDonald age 76 of Lakeland, Florida passed away on January 15th, 2022, as a result of heart failure.

George, better known as Stan or more famously Poppa lead a great life. He worked in the laboratories at the mines, construction work and at The Publix Deli plant. Needless to say, he had a lot of knowledge about a lot of things. His greatest achievement, however, is not work related. It is a family that does not contain a member that has ever wondered if Poppa loved them. We are a complicated, blended and often difficult family that has always been able to depend on his love.

The loved ones he leaves behind are Colleen G. McDonald (wife) Charles and Joni Palmer (son), Casey and Nicole Palmer (son), Christy Palmer (daughter), Dale and Tracy McDonald (son), Dylan and Amanda McDonald (son), Stephanie McDonald (sister), Jo McDonald Wall and Jon Christopher Wall (sister), Phyllis Hall (sister), Cynthia McDonald and Dr. Robert Funk (sister), Robert and Carla McDonald (brother). He also leaves behind a host of grandchildren, nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

His memorial service will be held on January 28th, 2022, at 11 a.m. with a light luncheon to follow. The service and luncheon will be at Parkview Baptist Church located at 509 Parkview place Lakeland, FL 33805. Condolences may be sent to the family at Heath Funeral Chapel.