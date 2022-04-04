George Patton Leggore, 77 of Lakeland, Florida, passed away the 30th of March, 2022.

George was born in Baltimore, MD on 10/05/1944. He graduated from Middleton High in Pennsylvania. George served in the Army from 1962-1968, where he served as Specialist(SP4). He then went on to serve as a Firefighter for 30+ years for Polk County, Florida. George was a very talented drummer, and played in numerous bands. The latest band he played in was, Firefighters Pipes and Drums Band of Tampa Bay, FL.

George was married to Sheila Leggore on March 25, 1967; they were married for 55 years.

George was survived by Sheila Leggore (Wife), Kimberly Cartwright (Daughter), Terry Purdham(Sister), John Thorne (Brother), Brooke Miller (Leggore)(Granddaughter), Christy Walker (Cartwright) (Granddaughter), Joseph Cartwright (Grandson), Kyleigh Leggore (Great Granddaughter), Jamison Walker (Great Grandson), and Paisley Miller (Great Granddaughter).

George is preceded in death by George (Doc) Leggore (Father), Rose Thorne (Mother), and Kathy Elways (Sister).





Graveside services will be held on Saturday, April 9th, 2022, at 12 pm. at Socrum Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.