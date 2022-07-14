George Jay Gould, 90

George Jay Gould was born October 14, 1931, in Miami, Florida and passed away July 4, 2022, in Lakeland, FL.

He lived in Hialeah, FL for many years, moving to Pembroke Pines, FL from 1987 to 2020 when he moved to Lakeland, FL. He graduated from Miami Technical High School in 1950. He served in the Florida Air National Guard and US Air Force from 1951-1953, Air Force Reserve from 1953-1957, then the US Army Reserve, 834th Army Postal Unit from 1957-1963. He was a 53 year Mason and a Member and Past Master (1998) of West Broward Lodge #253. He was a 32nd Degree Mason of the Valley of Miami Scottish Rite. He worked for the US Postal Service from 1952-1988.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Marilyn Gould, his daughters Karen Dixon (Phil), Sandy O’Connor (Mark) and Lori DeNezzo (Donny), grandchildren Sean O’Connor (Jessica), Kerry O’Connor (Casey), Casey O’Connor, Daniel Dixon, Nick DeNezzo, Laura Allen (Andrew) and Katelyn Vigo (Denny), great- grandchildren, Cason, Kellen, Jack, Zeke, Vinny, Capri, Vaughn, Cohen and soon-to-arrive Cali, two nieces and two nephews and their families. He is predeceased by his parents, Carl and Edith, two sisters, Eleanor and Jeanne and two nephews.

He was affectionately known by his family as Pappy. As he always said, he had a great life lived with a great and wonderful family. Family was always first and foremost and the time spent together was precious to him. He worked at a bicycle shop as a young adult and was always fixing things. He loved various travels with family and friends, bowling for many years, camping, fishing, post office picnics, golf outings including playing golf at St. Andrews in Scotland. He visited the Masonic Home of Florida, volunteered with the Rainbow Girls, assisted residents moving into the home, and attending Grand Lodge. Most of all, he loved traveling to see his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and attended many family weddings and events. Put a drink in his hand and he was always the life of the party! Towards the end of his life, he most enjoyed scotch, wine, Oreos, chocolate bars and chocolate ice cream.

A casual memorial service will be held Saturday, July 16th, 2022, at Gentry-Morrison Southside Chapel located at 1727 Bartow Road, Lakeland, FL 33801. Visitation to begin at 11 a.m. and service to begin at 12 p.m. Interment will be at a later date at South Florida National Cemetery in Lake Worth, FL. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.