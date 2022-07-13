George “Doc” Kellams, 83

George “Doc” Kellams passed away in his home on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at the age of 83. Doc was born in Centerville, Indiana on August 29, 1938.

His parents Isabelle and Vernie had 12 children. He is survived by sisters Gertrude Mourfield, Pauline Huffman, Mary Ellen Lang, and brothers Charlie and Robert.

He married his long-time love Joyce Kellams on November 9th, 1968 in Lakeland, Florida. Doc and Joyce went to school together in Modoc, Indiana. They have two daughters Julie (son in law Jim Dempsey) and Jenny Kellams.

He was proud of his country and service in the Army as a Captain and part of the Strategic Army Command.

He loved the Lord and served as a Deacon and Sunday school teacher for over fifty years at Medulla Baptist Church. He was passionate about Indiana basketball and his time at Indiana University as well as reading, traveling and ministering to people. He would always share his memories of his youth and farming days in Indiana.





He will be honored in a celebration of life service on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Medulla Baptist Church at 11 a.m. with a visitation 1 hour prior. Condolences may be sent to the family at Heath Funeral Chapel.