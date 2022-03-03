A true Patriot, Gary LaRoy Hamilton, 83, went to be with our Lord on February 27, 2022.

Gary was born on January 22, 1939 to Harry and Ruth Hamilton of Bridgeport Illinois.

Gary was a veteran of the United States Army and was proud to serve our country. He worked for Texaco Oil Refinery and the City of Lakeland. Gary loved to hunt and fish. He is proceeded in death by his parents, brother Dean and sister Shirley.

He is survived by his wife Terry; children Susan (Bill) Fahr, Gary Douglas (Karen), and Becky (Eric) Walker; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandchild.

Services for Gary will be held on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home, Serenity Gardens Chapel. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.