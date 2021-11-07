Gary Edward Lewis, 79, passed away peacefully and comfortably on Monday, October 25, 2021, after a battle with liver and bone cancer. He was at the James A. Haley VA Hospice and surrounded by his family.

Gary was born in Rochester, NY to Rita and William Lewis. He enlisted in the Marine Corps at the age of 17 and served for 3 years. He was quite the character. He left an indelible impression to all who knew or encountered him. The world was his oyster. He traveled and lived in many parts of the world. Without hesitation he would pack up and move to any country and make it home. He was a loyal friend and father. He loved his family, friends, cigars, a very rare (raw) steak, and Thanksgiving dinner.

He is survived by his twin brother, Kirk Lewis of Tarpon Springs; his daughter, Deborah (Lewis) Mancini; grandchildren, Marcus, Roman, and Adriana Mancini, who he affectionately referred to as “Little Girl”. He is predeceased by his parents, William G., and Rita (Fisk) Lewis, and brother, Ronald Lewis.

We are eternally grateful for the exceptional and loving care provided by the Veterans Administration (Bay Pines and James A, Haley) and Good Shepherd Hospice.





Gary’s ashes will be placed at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL. Condolences may be sent to the family at Heath Funeral Chapel.