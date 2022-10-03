Gary Dunleavy, 77, of Lakeland, FL, passed away peacefully in his home on Saturday, September 24th, 2022. He succumbed to cancer after battling it for 8 long years.

Gary was born on September 5th, 1945, to Donald and Dorrene Dunleavy in Hartford, CT.

Gary is survived by his loving partner, Caroline Chaget, ex-wife Irma of Melbourne, FL, son Brian and his wife Becky of Farmington, CT, sister Marlene Robinson of Lakeland, FL, brother Ronnie of East Hartford, CT and his grandchildren, Sean, Matthew, and Marissa, and many loving nieces, nephews, and relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Dorrene, daughter Robin and brother Steven.

Gary graduated from Prince Tech High School in Hartford, CT, and worked most of his career as a draftsman at Combustion Engineering/ABB in Windsor, CT. He and the family settled in Windsor until Brian and Robin graduated from High School and then moved to Florida to escape the cold winters.





Throughout his life, Gary was very outgoing and participated in several sports. In High School: baseball and basketball. Working years: softball, billiards, horseshoes, and golf. During retirement his passion turned to golf, which he loved dearly. A couple of his great golf accomplishments were getting a hole in one on a golf trip in Ireland with his son Brian and shooting his age when he was 76 years old. Many friendships he had were through the sport of golf, and there were too many to count. Gary always had a smile on his face and loved to make people laugh. He also enjoyed lounging in his Florida room, watching UConn women huskies and CT Sun basketball teams, and spending time with his family and friends.

