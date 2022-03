Galaxy Bar in north Lakeland has closed, but its retro 80s arcade theme has been transferred to Galaxy Bar at Leo’s Live, 5263 S. Florida Ave. The bar boasts 55 classic arcade and pinball machines from the owners of Merlin Amusements, partners in the venture, The Ledger reports. Grand opening is Friday. For now it’s for ages 21+, but Sunday-afternoon family hours are planned for the future.