Fuel Charge on Lakeland Electric Bills Rising in July

Lakeland Electric’s fuel charge will increase July 1 from $40 per 1,000 kilowatt hours to $60. The change, necessitated by increases in natural gas costs, was approved Monday by the Lakeland City Commission. For a typical home owner, that will mean a $20 increase in the monthly bill, a utility spokeswoman told News Channel 8. Without the increase, “We would have had to draw into our day’s cash on hand which makes us not as financially stable,” Lakeland Electric’s Cathryn Lacy said. The rate is reviewed every three months, and this is the highest it has been since 2009.