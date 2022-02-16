Freddie E. Conrad, 92, of Lakeland, Florida, died February 9, 2022.

Born August 19, 1929, in Tanner, Gilmer County, WV, Freddie was the son of the late Worthy R. and Goldie Yerkey Conrad. He moved with his parents to Roane County at age 4, growing up in Walton, WV, and attending Walton High School, Class of 1948. He attended West Virginia University. He is a veteran of the US Army, serving during the Korean War where he was chosen to work with the Guided Missile Program in Huntsville, AL. He returned to WV, working for Union Carbide, State Farm, and retiring from IBM in 1991 after working in both the Charleston, WV and Parkersburg, WV offices.

After retirement, he & and his wife moved to Lakeland. He is preceded in death by his parents, and wife Patricia (Looney) Conrad. He is survived by his special friend Gloria Garnet Raines, Spencer, WV, sister Shirley (David) Tuttle of Ravenswood, WV, daughters Anne McCulloch (Denise) of Winter Haven, FL and Susan Black (Alan) of Lakeland, FL. He has 7 grandchildren, Randi (Bobby) Callaway, Benjamin Clayton, Corigan (Amanda) Simpson, Samuel Clayton, Jessi Clayton, Jacob Clayton, Alexander (Deana) McCulloch, IV, and 5 great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at Looney Cemetery, Walton, WV, at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.