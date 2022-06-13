Fred “Freddie” Steel, 84

Fred “Freddie” Steel sadly passed away on June 10, 2022, in Lakeland FL.

Jackson High School basketball state champion starter, University of Michigan graduate, U.S. Marine, Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. plant manager, proud father of 3 beautiful daughters, model grandfather of 6 exceptional grandchildren, scratch golfer, professional fisherman, savvy gambler, and the life of the party. These are the stories he told. His heartbroken high school sweetheart and trophy wife of 62 years, Judy, can now tell you the truth.

There are no services planned at this time. Condolences may be sent to the family at Heath Funeral Chapel.