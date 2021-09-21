Frances “Fran” Weston Griffin-Crosby

Frances Weston Griffin-Crosby (Fran) currently residing Lakeland, Florida with her husband Ernest Crosby when she received a heavenly call on Saturday, September 18th, 2021 informing her that the time had arrived for a banquet feast in her honor to be celebrated and she needed to go home to be with her Creator. She peacefully answered the call.

Frances was born to the late Annie Marie Griffin-Jones and stepfather Henry Jones in Pantego, North Carolina. Reared in a Christian home, she accepted Christ at an early age at Zion Temple Freewill Baptist Church. She was the only child but grew up with four first cousins that were sisters to her. Ethel R. Jones Campbell, Edna Mae Jones Mandley, Shirley Jones McCoy and Alma Jones Sutton.

Circle of life is complete now that Frances made her journey.

Frances was a product of Beaufort County Public Schools. In her youth, she relocated to Norfolk, VA to live with her mother and stepfather. She was blessed to have one son, Robert Griffin who preceded her in her in the Circle of Life. She met and married the love of her life Ernest Crosby of Jamaica, New York and enjoyed many years in friendship, travels and matrimony.

She was a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) and spent many years providing care to those in need. Nursing was a career path followed by several members of the family.

Frances’ life personified characteristics of a virtuous Christian woman who touched the lives of those around her in an unpretentious manner. She was said to be transparent and did not shy away from sharing her thoughts on lived realities.





She leaves to cherish memories of her husband Ernest Crosby in Lakeland, FL, her loyal and beloved dog PeeWee. She also leaves her only grandchild, her granddaughter Kamesha Cuyler- Linton (Lamar), Karron Robert-Lee Dessus (great grandson), Kamaaron Deshawn-Lee Adams (great grandson) and Karron Robert-Lee Dessus Jr. (great great grandson), all of Virginia Beach,VA. Three stepchildren Juanita E. Crosby (deceased), Ernest W. Crosby, Jr. and Shanika Long, all from Queens, New York. Her only surviving maternal uncle, Talmon Griffin of Brooklyn NY, seven nieces, four nephews and two great great nephews three great great nieces, over seventy cousins and a host of friends and caring neighbors.

Loving, hardworking, supportive, stern but kind, and faith filled are only a few adjectives that described her. She answered to many titles such as Ma, Franie, Fran, Auntie, Auntie Fran, Frances Weston (called by her favorite niece Kenya) and Frances Griffin. We will always love you.

There are no services planned at this time. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.