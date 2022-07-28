Forum Videos & News Links
Forum videos
Check videos from local candidate forums below. Drop us a line if we’re missing videos from local forums that you know of.
- School Board and Polk County judge candidates, NAACP Lakeland, July 5
- School Board candidates, County Citizens Defending Freedom, July 16
- Florida House candidates Jennifer Canady and Phillip Walker, NAACP Lakeland, July 20
News links
Links to news coverage that includes multiple kinds of local election campaigns. Links about a single race or a similar category of races (Polk County School Board, for example) can be found on the pages for those categories.)