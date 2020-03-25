Environment For Some Happy News, We Present … Baby Swans Barry Friedman Mar 25, 2020 at 11:18 am Instagram: City of Lakeland Parks & Recreation View this post on Instagram Squeeeee! Our first cyngets of the year have been released back onto Lake Morton this week 😍 #swans #lakeland #lakelandFl #cuteanimals #parksandrec #lkld A post shared by Lakeland Parks & Recreation (@lakelandparkrec) on Mar 25, 2020 at 7:03am PDT Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)