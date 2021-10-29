Florida Gazette Publisher Denies Link to Unregistered Political Action Committee
The publisher of Lakeland Gazette denies involvement with an unregistered political action committee even though the two share a mailing address and digital links, Florida Politics reports. Both the publication and the PAC support Saga Stevin in her bid for mayor and have published repeated attacks on incumbent Bill Mutz. Mutz said he does not plan to file a complaint, but Florida Politics reports Publisher Robert Anderson has been subject to previous fines from the Florida Elections Commission.