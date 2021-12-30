Faye L. Johnson, 92

Faye Johnson died on December 26, 2021, at the age of 92.

She was dedicated to her faith, giving a lifetime of service. Faye was a founding member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church about 35 years ago and has served the church in several ministries and organizations often in leadership roles. She was also instrumental in helping the African Benedictine Sisters of St. Agnes get grounded with St. John Neumann.

Faye was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Laura LeBlanc, her beloved spouse, Homer, to whom she was married to for 67 years, six brothers, two sisters, and one granddaughter, Lauren Lee Westforth.

She is survived by her children, Colleen Ehlenbeck (Don), Homer Johnson III (Renee), Bridget Parresol, Michele Fiore, Suzanne Basco (John), and Bruce Johnson (Carol), along with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her celebration of life at St. John Neumann on Monday, January 10, 2022, with a rosary and visitation at 10 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Faye will be buried at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL alongside her husband, Homer at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at Heath Funeral Chapel.