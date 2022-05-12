Fares Eliminated for Downtown Golf Cart Shuttles

The golf carts that navigate people through downtown will be free to ride starting Friday, The Ledger reports. The service, known as The Squeeze and run by the Citrus Connection, will instead rely on wrap-around advertising on the carts to help fund the program’s estimated annual costs of $382,000. The service currently runs 4-11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and will soon expand to Saturdays during the downtown farmers markets, monthly Thursday food truck rallies and other downtown events.