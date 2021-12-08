Evelyn Swander Woodring, 90

Ms. Evelyn Swander Woodring passed away at the age of 90 at home in Lakeland on December 5, 2021.

Evelyn was born in Ohio to parents Daniel and Mary Swander on May 25, 1931. She and her family have resided in Lakeland for many years. She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles; daughter Catherine Robinson; and son Mark Woodring. She is survived by son Chuck and Steve Woodring; daughter Joan Stidham; and sisters Wanda Clark, Joan Brown, and Carol Warnick.

Visitation will be Thursday, December 9th from 10 to 11 a.m. at Mt. Tabor Baptist Church 3504 Mt. Tabor Rd. Funeral service will follow at 11 a.m., followed by interment at Oak Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.