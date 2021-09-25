Eugene Morgan, 80

Eugene Morgan entered into his eternal home with Jesus on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at the age of 80.

Eugene (Gene) was born on April 16, 1941 to Calloway and Roberta Morgan in Prestonburg, KY. They later moved to Vanlue, Ohio where he grew up with his two brothers Galloway and Tom. At the age of 20 he married his high school sweetheart, Helen (Cantrell), and they moved to Ypsilanti, MI. He started working at Ford Motor Company shortly after and continued there for 30 years before retiring. During this time they were blessed with the birth of their children Greg and Kim (Freitag).

They moved to a nearby town, Grass Lake, where they raised their family and were involved in the ministries of Grass Lake Assemblies of God. After retiring they moved to Bartow, Florida. During this time Gene began holding Bible studies and services in local prisons. In 1998 they moved to Lakeland, FL and began attending Victory Assemblies of God. He was involved with the prison ministries and then served 16 years as the director. Over this time he was responsible for over 10,000 services. Many will spend eternity in heaven because of his sharing the good news of salvation.

He and Helen enjoyed traveling and pulled their fifth wheel around the country with trips to Michigan and Minnesota to be with their kids and grandchildren. He enjoyed playing sports in his early years and also loved to see his grandchildren play. A theme of his life was, “If you are faithful to God, He will always be faithful to you.“ He lived out that truth and left a legacy for his family and friends to follow. He is preceded in death by his father, Calloway Morgan. He is survived by his wife Helen Morgan; mother Roberta Morgan, his brother Gal Morgan and Tom (Debra) Morgan; his son Greg (Andrea) Morgan and daughter Kim (Paul) Freitag. He is also survived by seven grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. He will be missed dearly by his family but the memories will live on of his love for them and Jesus.

Visitation will be Tuesday, Sept. 28th from 2 to 3 p.m. at Victory Church (1401 Griffin Road Lakeland, FL 33810). Services will follow at 3 p.m. at the church. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.