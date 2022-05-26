Eron “Nell” Broom, 78

Eron “Nell” Broom, age 78, was called home to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 21, 2022. Her most important treasures on this earth were her children and grandchildren and she passed peacefully with her children by her side.

Nell was born in Lakeland, Florida, on August 19, 1943, to parents Horace and Grace Stone. She attended Lakeland High School and following graduation, she attended Miss Kay’s Beauty School in Lakeland where she received her beautician license. She was married to her first husband, Kenny Quinn in 1961, where they resided in Polk City and Lakeland. They had two children, Kenny, Jr. in 1962, then in 1964 they welcomed their daughter, Cynthia. Following their separation, Nell met and would marry Alvin Broom of Lakeland. Shortly afterwards, the family would relocate to Immokalee, Florida. They were blessed with her third child, Angela, who was welcomed into the family in December of 1968. The family lived in Immokalee until 1974 and then moved to Labelle. Following her husband’s untimely passing in 2002, she continued to reside in Labelle until 2016. She decided to move back to Lakeland, where she always called home, and to be closer to her roots.

Nell began her career as a beautician, where she worked for many years until she changed her career path to banking. She began working for Hendry County Bank in LaBelle, Florida on March 15, 1978, and held several positions, to include, Bookkeeper, Loan Department Processor, Operations Manager and Teller Supervisor before retiring on December 30, 2013. It was during her 36-year career that she established many long-term relationships and impacted many lives within her community. She was also very active with The Kiwanis Club, where she was the acting President for many years. At the end of her reign as President in October 2012, she was awarded the prestigious International Hixson Award.

We continue to be in awe of her genuine care for her community and the people she met and served daily. She brought her caring and joyful personality back to her hometown of Lakeland, and there is not a person that met Nell who did not walk away feeling blessed. She was always full of joy and happiness.

Nell is survived by her son Kenny Quinn Jr. (Angela), and daughters, Cynthia Quinn and Angela Hicks. She had nine grandchildren: Anthony Quinn, Tiffany Quinn, Blake Broom, Dane DeRango, Caleb Hicks, Makala Quinn, Cole Hicks and Trysten Simone and five 5 great grandchildren, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by her father Horace Stone, her mother Grace Stone, her brother John D. Stone and her husband Alvin Broom.





Some of her passions in life were spending time with her children and grandchildren, whom she loved dearly. She also enjoyed antique shopping, crafting, traveling, and visiting fun places to eat. She especially loved her church community and was very active, for many years, with the Boomer group. She was so proud of her home and loved working in her yard and riding around her community on her golf cart, talking with everyone she met along the way.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at the Family Worship Center – Joy Center located at 1350 East Main Street, Lakeland FL 33801. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m., and the funeral will begin at 11 a.m. with Pastor Steve Patrick officiating. Interment will be at the Oak Hill Cemetery, immediately following the service, located at 4630 US Hwy 98 South, Lakeland, FL 33812. Condolences may be sent to the family at Central Florida Funeral Chapel.